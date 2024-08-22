Contrasting Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) & Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Generex Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.40 million ($2.57) -0.35 Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.00 -$33.33 million N/A N/A

Generex Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xilio Therapeutics and Generex Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -173.95% -83.00% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Generex Biotechnology beats Xilio Therapeutics on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilio Therapeutics



Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated IL-2; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Generex Biotechnology



Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida. On April 23, 2022, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Generex Biotechnology Corporation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. On June 6, 2022, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

