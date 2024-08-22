Contrasting PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Welltower pays out 330.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 315.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Welltower and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 4 8 2 2.86 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

Welltower presently has a consensus target price of $108.88, suggesting a potential downside of 6.40%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.41%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Welltower.

Welltower has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 8.36% 2.21% 1.35% PotlatchDeltic 3.45% 1.14% 0.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Welltower and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $6.97 billion 9.98 $340.09 million $0.81 143.62 PotlatchDeltic $1.07 billion 3.07 $62.10 million $0.57 72.44

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Welltower beats PotlatchDeltic on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

