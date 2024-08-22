Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Copa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Copa by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Copa by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Copa by 34,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $90.03 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.