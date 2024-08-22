Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of CRBP opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.