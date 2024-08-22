Cormark Weighs in on Sutter Gold Mining Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Sutter Gold Mining Trading Up ∞

Sutter Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

