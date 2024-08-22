Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Shares of CAAP opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.12. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

