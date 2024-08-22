Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $14.53. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 35,082 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

