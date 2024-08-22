Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

COST opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £284.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.25. Costain Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

