Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Costain Group Stock Performance
COST opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £284.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.25. Costain Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Costain Group Company Profile
