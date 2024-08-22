Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Coty has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $107,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Coty by 260.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

