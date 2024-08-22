Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading 5.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $17.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coty traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.03. 2,867,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,931,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $67,193,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coty by 789.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,362 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Coty by 733.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $19,251,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

