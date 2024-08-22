Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. Coty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.570 EPS.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Coty has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.98.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

