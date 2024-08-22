Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

CVLG opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,160,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

