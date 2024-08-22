Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,264.03

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,264.03 ($55.41) and traded as high as GBX 4,665 ($60.62). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,665 ($60.62), with a volume of 40,982 shares traded.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($63.94) to GBX 5,312 ($69.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,450.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,264.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,221.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($58.72), for a total value of £370,422.43 ($481,318.13). In other news, insider Adam Couch sold 25,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,757 ($61.81), for a total transaction of £1,189,250 ($1,545,283.26). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($58.72), for a total value of £370,422.43 ($481,318.13). Insiders sold a total of 33,198 shares of company stock worth $155,971,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

