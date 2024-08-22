Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.67.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $469.43 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $379.77 and a 1 year high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 19.15 and a quick ratio of 13.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.42.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $3.09. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $538.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.