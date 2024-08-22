Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOG traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,236,975. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.34.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

