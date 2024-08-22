Cristian Moreno Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR) Stock

Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR – Get Free Report) insider Cristian Moreno sold 5,000,000 shares of Torque Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07), for a total transaction of A$525,000.00 ($354,729.73).

Cristian Moreno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Cristian Moreno purchased 25,000 shares of Torque Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,750.00 ($2,533.78).

Torque Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Torque Metals Company Profile

Torque Metals Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Paris Gold project comprising various mining leases and prospecting leases covering an area of approximately 200 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.

