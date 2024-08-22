Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CRTO has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

CRTO stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at $14,565,943.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at $20,789,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,463 shares of company stock valued at $755,267. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

