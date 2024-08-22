Critical Analysis: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and San Miguel Food and Beverage (OTCMKTS:SMPFF)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) and San Miguel Food and Beverage (OTCMKTS:SMPFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and San Miguel Food and Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% San Miguel Food and Beverage N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 San Miguel Food and Beverage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and San Miguel Food and Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than San Miguel Food and Beverage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and San Miguel Food and Beverage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $41.61 million 3.60 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -42.20 San Miguel Food and Beverage N/A N/A N/A $24.25 0.03

San Miguel Food and Beverage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than San Miguel Food and Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About San Miguel Food and Beverage

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. provides processed meat products. The Food segment offers refrigerated processed and canned meat products under the Purefoods, Purefoods Tender Juicy, Star, Higante, Purefoods Beefies, Vida, Purefoods Nuggets, Veega, Purefoods Ready-to-Eat, Ulam King, and San Miguel Del Mar brands; butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments under the Magnolia, Dari Crème, Star, and Cheezee brands; flour mixes; coffee and related products; feeds under the B-Meg, B-Meg Premium, Integra, Expert, Dynamix, Essential, Pureblend, Bonanza, Jumbo, and Nutri Chunks brands; poultry and fresh meat under the Magnolia, Magnolia Chicken Stations, and Monterey brands; and flour and bakery ingredients, as well as poultry and livestock farming, grain terminal handling, franchising, and food services. The Beer and NAB segment provides fermented, malt-based, and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers beer under the San Miguel Pale Pilsen, Red Horse, Red Horse Super, San Mig Light, San Miguel Flavored Beer, San Miguel Super Dry, San Miguel Premium All-Malt, Cerveza Negra, San Mig Zero, San Mig Free, Gold Eagle, and San Miguel Cerveza Blanca brands; ready-to-drink tea under the Magnolia Healthtea brand; ready-to-drink juice under the Magnolia Fruit Drink brand; and sparkling malt-based non-alcoholic drink under the Cali brand. This segment also offers its products under the Valor, Blue Ice, Dragon, W1N Bia, Anker, Kuda Putih, Bruck, Knight, Hard Seltzer, and San Mig Cola brands. The Spirits segment provides gin, Chinese wine, brandy, rum, vodka, and other hard liquor under the Ginebra San Miguel, Vino Kulafu, Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin Black, and Tondeña Manila Rum brands; and disinfectant alcohol under the San Miguel Ethyl Alcohol brand. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Pasig, the Philippines. San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. is a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation.

