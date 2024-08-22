Critical Comparison: Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) versus Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT)

Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hitek Global and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hitek Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitek Global N/A N/A N/A Golden Matrix Group -1.45% -2.10% -1.84%

Volatility and Risk

Hitek Global has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitek Global $4.56 million 4.92 $1.05 million N/A N/A Golden Matrix Group $45.24 million 2.01 -$1.17 million ($0.02) -124.00

This table compares Hitek Global and Golden Matrix Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hitek Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Matrix Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Hitek Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hitek Global and Golden Matrix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitek Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Matrix Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hitek Global beats Golden Matrix Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitek Global

(Get Free Report)

Hitek Global Inc. provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitek Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitek Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.