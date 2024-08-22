Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Lessened by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after buying an additional 245,240 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

CROX opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.24. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

