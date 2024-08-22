Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at Williams Trading

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $163.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. Williams Trading’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.55.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $140.60 on Thursday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. Crocs’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $4,572,263. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Crocs by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,481,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

