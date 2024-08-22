CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:CSLM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.28. 10,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 41,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

CSLM Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 696,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 390,677 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 352,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

