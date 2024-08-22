CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a payout ratio of -1,085.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

NYSE:CTO opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.60 million, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

