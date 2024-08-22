CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CUBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,233. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 136.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

