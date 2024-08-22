Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,300 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 697,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,200,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $648.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

