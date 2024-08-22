Cwm LLC Acquires 105 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 238.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

AppFolio Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of APPF stock opened at $227.84 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.16 and its 200 day moving average is $234.16.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $2,936,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock worth $30,661,611 in the last three months. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

