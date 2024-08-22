Cwm LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of RNGR opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, CFO Melissa Cougle acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RNGR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

