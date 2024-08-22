Cwm LLC Acquires 1,349 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 221.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $703.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

