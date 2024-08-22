Cwm LLC Acquires 256 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $87.49 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $253.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

