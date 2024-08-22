Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 814.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TIM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

TIM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TIM’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

