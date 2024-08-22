Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Deluxe by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $863.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deluxe

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $67,798 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

