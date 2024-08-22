Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 89.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

