Cwm LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 266,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCB opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.16. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. purchased 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

