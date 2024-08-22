Cwm LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 6,920.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 298.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 712,292 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,026,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after buying an additional 178,001 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 10.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 334,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ecovyst news, insider Paul Whittleston acquired 7,800 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whittleston acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,023. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $796.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

