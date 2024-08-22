Cwm LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

