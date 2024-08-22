Cwm LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,907 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 44,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTRX

About Quanterix

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.