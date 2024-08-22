Cwm LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 214,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 102,531 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,244,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $109.72.

