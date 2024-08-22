Cwm LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 144,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA:KARS opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

