CX Institutional Purchases 1,290 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CX Institutional increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 187,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 36,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.