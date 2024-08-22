CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $289.50

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $289.50 and last traded at $288.09, with a volume of 69351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -439.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

