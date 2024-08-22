D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 515.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 153,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 62,158 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.8 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

