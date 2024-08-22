D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.04 per share.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.8 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $186.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $187.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 515.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 153,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after buying an additional 62,158 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.