D.R. Horton, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.04 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.74. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $187.12.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

