Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DADA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DADA

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

NASDAQ DADA opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $346.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 686,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.