Daniel Argiros Acquires 23,000 Shares of Avante Corp. (CVE:XX) Stock

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Argiros acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,100.00.

Avante Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of CVE XX opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.69. Avante Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Avante (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Avante had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Avante Corp. will post 0.0041579 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

