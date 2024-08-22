Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,424,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,734,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
