Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,424,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,734,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific



Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

