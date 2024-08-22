Dara S. Redler Sells 9,100 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2,756.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

