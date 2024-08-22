Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Critical Survey

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Free Report) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Darktrace and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darktrace N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy 41.12% -363.95% 8.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Darktrace and GoDaddy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darktrace 0 0 0 0 N/A GoDaddy 0 4 9 1 2.79

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GoDaddy has a consensus price target of $161.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.24%. Given GoDaddy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Darktrace.

90.3% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of GoDaddy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Darktrace and GoDaddy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darktrace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy $4.40 billion 5.35 $1.37 billion $12.04 13.70

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Darktrace.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Darktrace on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption. The company's products also include Darktrace RESPOND that works autonomously to disarm attacks whenever they occur and reacts to threats in seconds, as well as works 24/7 as it frees up security teams and resources; and Darktrace HEAL, which enables organizations to restore business affected by cyber-attacks to trusted operational states through AI assistance. The company was formerly known as Srenoog plc and changed its name to Darktrace plc in March 2021. Darktrace plc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers’ domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, virtual private servers, and managed wordpress hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers’ online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

