Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,817 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Darling Ingredients worth $25,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

