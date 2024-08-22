Darren Jeffrey Watt Sells 2,915 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darren Jeffrey Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of RB Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in RB Global by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

